Monday Evening Forecast: Dry weather continues this week

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear, cool, and comfortable with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind N 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, with more cloud cover the closer you get to Louisiana. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds closer to the Texas and Louisiana state line. Lows in the low-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Lows in the low-60s and highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-80s and highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Getting warmer with mostly sunny skies. Lows in the mid-60s and highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny during the day, with clouds increasing in the evening. Lows in the mid-60s and highs in the low-90s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper-60s and highs in the low-to-mid-80s.