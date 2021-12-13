Monday Evening Forecast: Few showers tonight as humid air returns Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Passing showers across the area, moving northeast. Temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 20% to 30% chance of rain into early Tuesday morning. Isolated t-storm possible. Muggier start. Official lows in the 50s, but 7 AM temperatures near 60 or higher. Wind: SE to South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Few showers mainly through 12 PM, chances at 20%. Warmer, breezy, muggy during the afternoon. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy start, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain chance is very low, less than 20%. Windy & warm. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain showers to increase by the afternoon and evening, a 40% chance. Mainly cloudy and humid. Low: 68. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still humid, a 20% to 30% chance of rain during the day, increasing to a 40% chance Friday night into Saturday morning with a cold front. Low: 66. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front moves in and falling temperatures are expected. Rain chances at 40%. Morning temperatures begin from the 50s to lower 60s, and fall into the middle/lower 50s for the afternoon. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold with rain chances continuing, a 40% probability. Low: 41. High: 48. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Rain exits, and a mostly cloudy sky. Low: 40. High: 56. Wind: NW 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.