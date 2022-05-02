THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and humid. Breezy. A 20% chance of rain before 12 AM. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 60% chance of storms through 12 AM, especially north of I-20, and east of HWY 69. The primary severe threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: AM storms for east-northeast areas, a 30% chance. Then, a few spotty showers during the day. A cold front in the area will bring cooler temperatures for locations north of HWY 79. Temperatures range from the upper 60s to lower 70s near I-30, middle 70s to near 80 in central areas, and 80s south of HWY 79. Wind: SW to NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms appear more likely, possibly severe. Chance of rain at 40%. Storm threat in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 62. High: 85. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny but much warmer. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Humid. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.