Monday Evening Forecast: Few storms Tuesday as the heat returns

THIS EVENING: A few showers will end before 9 PM. Mostly to mainly cloudy. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower possible. Muggy. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to peeks of sun in the afternoon. A 40% chance of t-storms in the heat of the day. Highs: middle to upper 80s and a few lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the middle 90s to near 100 in the afternoon. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lower rain chance, but best in southern counties. Chances at 20% to 30%. Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY, JULY 1: A 20% to 30% chance of rain during the day. After 8 PM into the overnight, storms are possible in central and northern areas. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain and storms likely, not as warm. Rain chances at 40%. Low: 71. High: 83. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain, especially south of I-20, along with a few storms. Chances of rain at 40%. Low: 74. High: 80. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: Decreasing clouds with more sun returning. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing humidity leading to a 20% to 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.