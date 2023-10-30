OUR FIRST REEZE IS LIKELY EITHER TONIGHT OR TOMORROW NIGHT DEPENDING ON WHERE YOU LIVE. FREEZE WARNINGS ARE OUT FOR AREAS SHADED IN THE PURPLE FOR TONIGHT. WHILE A FREEZE WATCH IS OUT FOR ALL AREAS SHADED IN THE LIGHT BLUE FOR TOMORROW NIGHT.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cold. Low: 35. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 57. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. A widespread light freeze is likely in the morning. Low: 31. High: 55. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 33. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 43. High: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 53. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 58. High: 79. Winds: 10 MPH.