Monday Evening Forecast: Freezing fog Tuesday morning, sunshine & a big warming trend

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds, and then clearing later tonight. Temperatures in the 40s and some 30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing clouds. Areas of fog & frost likely, with freezing fog possible north of I-20. Wind: North 5 mph.

TUESDAY: After morning clouds/fog, mainly sunny skies and seasonal. High: 58. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. Low: 39. High: 66. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Warmer and windy. Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: SW 20 mph.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Few clouds and very warm. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and still very warm. Low: 63. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A few more clouds. Nearby front to our north may slide into East Texas for next week. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: SW 5 mph.

