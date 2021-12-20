Monday Evening Forecast: Freezing fog Tuesday morning, sunshine & a big warming trend

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds, and then clearing later tonight. Temperatures in the 40s and some 30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing clouds. Areas of fog & frost likely, with freezing fog possible north of I-20. Wind: North 5 mph.

TUESDAY: After morning clouds/fog, mainly sunny skies and seasonal. High: 58. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. Low: 39. High: 66. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Warmer and windy. Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: SW 20 mph.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Few clouds and very warm. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and still very warm. Low: 63. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A few more clouds. Nearby front to our north may slide into East Texas for next week. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: SW 5 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.