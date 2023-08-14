TONIGHT: A stray storm will be a possibility early, otherwise temperatures will trend a little cooler. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. High: 95. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining a little cooler. Low: 66. High: 98. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 70. High: 104. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 106. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 105. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 104. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: SE 10 MPH.