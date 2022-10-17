A LIGHT FREEZE IS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY MORNING. MAKE SURE YOU COVER THOSE PLANTS BEFORE THEN.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 44. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much cooler. High: 63. Winds: N 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a light freeze being a possibility in the morning. Please cover those plants even if your forecast low isn’t below freezing. Low: 34. High: 64. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending much warmer. Low: 45. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and quite warm. Low: 52. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a couple of degrees warmer. Low: 57. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 62. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the possibility of storms later in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.