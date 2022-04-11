THIS EVENING: An isolated severe storm possible north of I-20 until 10 PM. Warm & humid. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: South, SE 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and humid. Lows: upper 60s to near 70. Wind: SE to South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Windy & humid. Scattered strong to severe storms are possible after 5 PM, a 60% chance. These could turn severe with wind gusts and tornadoes the primary severe risk. Very heavy rain at times. High: 85. Wind: SE 15 mph. Storms end by 1 AM Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: More storms until a cold front arrives, chances at 60% to 70%. Timing as early as 6 AM and increasing after 9 AM to the east of HWY 69, ending after 3 PM in east areas. Storms have the potential to turn severe once again. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low: 50. High: 76. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. Low: 55. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph. In the late afternoon and evening, a 20% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. A 20% chance of rain or a few storms. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms. Mostly cloudy and very warm. Cold front by evening. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a tad cooler. Low: 62. High: 78. Wind: North 10 mph.

