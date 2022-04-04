THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy & humid. A 20% to 40% chance of storms before 11 PM. If individual storms develop, then the risk for a tornado or hail would increase. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: SE 10 MPH.

OVERNIGHT: Strong to severe storms appear likely overnight. Strong wind gusts are the primary threat, but a tornado and hail are possible. Heavy rain at times. Storms in Deep East Texas (south of HWY 84) after 4 AM. Low: 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning rain and storms end by 9 AM in southern counties, a 30% chance. Sunshine by the afternoon. Windy & warm. High: 84. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy & cooler. Mostly sunny. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies but cooler. Low: 45. High: 68. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny & pleasant. Low: 40. High: 69. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. Low: 42. High: 75. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy sky and breezy. Low: 53. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Mostly cloudy & humid. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.