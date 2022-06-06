TONIGHT: Another warm night ahead with clouds slowly increasing toward daybreak. Low: 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as we start to see the temperatures increase with feels like values in the triple digits. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a pop-up shower or two late. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The heat and humidity will continue in spite of those rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two possible. We’ll also see slightly cooler temperatures in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with some brief pop showers being a possibility. Temps will remain hot and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 71. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up. Low: 73. High: 97. Winds: SE 10 MPH.