TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few clouds around and warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.