TONIGHT: Mostly clear, humid. Low: 76. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and hot. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: A Few clouds and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and a possible isolated shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a possible afternoon shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.