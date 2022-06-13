TONIGHT: Mostly clear, humid. Low: 76. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and hot. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: A Few clouds and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and a possible isolated shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a possible afternoon shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.