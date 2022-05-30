TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight. Temperatures in the 70s by daybreak. Low: 73. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Those mostly cloudy skies that we’ll see in the morning will decrease in the afternoon. The heat and humidity will continue. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms (especially N & NW). Due to some rainfall in the area, temperatures will be held in check. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: N 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 88. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 68. High: 92. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 15 MPH.