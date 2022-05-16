THIS EVENING: Mostly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds returning by morning. Muggy. Lows: middle 60s to around 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures warm even more. A few clouds. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

Records for Tuesday, May 17:

Tyler: 94, 1901

Longview: 94, 1911

Lufkin: 96, 1933

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Hot. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: SW 15 mph.

Records for Wednesday, May 18:

Tyler: 94, 1901

Longview: 95, 1927

Lufkin: 97, 1933

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & humid. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

Records for Thursday, May 19:

Tyler: 94, 2020

Longview: 99, 1937

Lufkin: 96, 1933

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. More clouds and humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms with the cold front moving in. Low: 72. Highs: middle 80s to near 90. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Less humid and cooler. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A few showers possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and less humid. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: NE 10 mph.

