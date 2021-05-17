Monday Evening Forecast: Heavy rain & flood threat high this week

Flash Flood Watch for all of the area through Thursday.

STORM TEAM FORECAST

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & muggy. A 30% chance of rain, mostly in southern counties. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a few storms increasing by morning, mainly for I-30 counties. However, a few computer models show storms possible in west-southwest counties. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms likely, especially late day into the evening and night. Some heavy rain at times and an isolated severe threat of wind gusts and hail. Chances at 70%. High: 82. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heavier rainfall remains likely, flash flood threat high. Chance of rain at 70% to 80%. Low: 67. High: 70. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered t-storms likely, a 60% chance. Warmer. Low: 66. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of storms and more humid. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds and muggy. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun mix. Heating up! Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 69. High: 86, with a feels like temperature in the lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.