The upper low tracked northward out of North Texas taking most of the rain with it.



TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 78. Wind SE 10-15.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High 100. Heat Index 108. Wind S 10-15.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 79. Wind S 10.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Hot. High 102. Heat Index 113. Wind SW 5-10.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Hot. Low 77. High 102.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Hot. Low 78. High 103.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 30% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 76. High 97.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Hot. Low 73. High 95.

MONDAY: Sunny & Hot. Low 71. High 96.