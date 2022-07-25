TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 101. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. However, when it’s not raining, we’ll see a few clouds. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.