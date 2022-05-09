THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky. Breezy and humid. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. Wind: South, SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear early, but clouds increase by Tuesday morning. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly-mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Breezy & humid. High: 92. Wind: South 10-15 mph. Afternoon heat indices will peak between 94-99.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Muggy. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds & sun mix. Very warm. Low: 69. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Lighter wind and partly cloudy. A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms for the midday to afternoon hours. Hopeful to increase the rain chance with a weakness in the upper-air pattern. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Not as hot, but still humid. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sun and drier. Low: 68. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

