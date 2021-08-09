Monday Evening Forecast: Hot weather through the week

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds and breezy. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with clouds moving in by daybreak. Breezy. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: After morning clouds, sunshine returns for the afternoon. Hotter. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Brief AM clouds, and mostly sunny by the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lighter wind and temperatures inch closer to 100 degrees. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, staying hot and muggy. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Remaining humid with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph.

