Monday Evening Forecast: Hotter Tuesday, isolated storms return

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and very warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Moonlit sky. Temperatures fall to the middle and lower 70s by daybreak. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, very hot and humid. High: 98. Feels like temperatures between 105° – 110° in the afternoon. Wind: South 5 mph. A 10% chance of a shower or storm in Deep East Texas (mainly east of HWY 259/59) in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Still very hot with a partly cloudy sky. A 10% – 20% chance of rain for the afternoon, mostly in southern areas. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Small rain chances, otherwise staying hot. Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: East-SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying humid with passing clouds. A few t-storms in the afternoon, 20% to 30% probability, especially in southern areas. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain or storms – mostly in southern counties. Muggy and humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few more t-storms possible in the afternoon, the chance at 20% to 30%. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. A 20% to 30% chance of rain. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.