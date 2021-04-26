Monday Evening Forecast: Increasing clouds tonight, rain chances return tomorrow

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds but we will comfortable temperatures. Low: 66. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies with storms (especially for our western counties). Otherwise temperatures will be in the 80s in the afternoon. Severe weather should remain to our West for the most part. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 66. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A better chance of rain exist in the afternoon. Otherwise, strong southerly winds will drive our temperatures well into the 80s. Most of the strong to severe activity will remain out to our West. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: The best chance of rain for all of us looks to be throughout the day on Thursday. This will just be regular rain as the severe weather threat remains relatively low at this time. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 56. High: 75. Winds: W 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds and cooler for the afternoon. Low: 56. High: 75. winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 54. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 57. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.