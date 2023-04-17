TONIGHT: A few clouds are possible after midnight. Low: 54. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 79. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and another chance of afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 83. Winds: S 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 84. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few storms in the area, some of which could be severe during the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much cooler. Low: 50. High: 69. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 46. High: 71. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 47. High: 74. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.