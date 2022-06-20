TONIGHT: Mostly clear and remaining warm. Low: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 100. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies as those temperatures reach the triple digits. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the hottest day of the year expected. Low: 76. High: 103. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers here and there which should cool us off. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 97. Winds: N 10 MPH.