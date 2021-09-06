Monday Evening Forecast: Less humid afternoons with very comfortable mornings

THIS EVENING: Clear and wonderful. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE to East 5 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Coolest start since early August. Lows in the middle to lower 60s. Wind: ESE 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies and warm in the afternoon. High: 94. Wind: SE 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Reinforcing cold front arriving Wednesday afternoon. A few clouds, but overall mostly sunny and warm. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: West, turning North 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: A tad cooler in the afternoon and breeze, and the morning remains nice. Low: 66. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Cooler morning with some upper 50s possible. More sun and warmer. Low: 64. High: 94. Wind: South 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. A slight increase in the humidity. Low: 66. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Humidity increasing, and returning clouds. Low: 69. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.
MONDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in southern areas. Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 70. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.
