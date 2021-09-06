Monday Evening Forecast: Less humid afternoons with very comfortable mornings

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States War in Afghanistan came to an end days before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack. ValleyCentral is recognizing the men and women from Texas who lost their lives serving, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The war in Afghanistan began October 15, 1999, with an Al-Qaeda and Taliban Nexus. Both groups were linked as terrorist entities when the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 1267 creating the al-Queda and Taliban Sanctions Committee. The UN move followed with dominant power from al-Qaeda with their leader Osama bin Laden.