Monday Evening Forecast: Less humid weather through mid-week

A welcomed reprieve from the heat with rain from Sunday night through this evening. A few areas received over 2 inches of rain, but most locations stayed under 1 inch.

Drier air moving in on Tuesday & Wednesday. This will lead to more comfortable mornings and warm afternoons with sunshine. Hotter weather will not return until Friday with a stronger southwest wind.

THIS EVENING: Mostly to mainly cloudy. Showers moving south. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Patchy fog and mild. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to more sun by the afternoon. Warm and less humid. A 20% chance of rain, mostly southern areas. High: 89. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Milder morning. Low: 71 and some upper 60s. High: 91. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another mild morning. Partly cloudy sky. Heating up in the afternoon. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a few clouds. Breezy and hotter. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and very humid. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. A 20% chance of rain or storms. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: South 10 mph.

