Monday Evening Forecast: Low rain chances and nearing 100° later this week

THIS EVENING: Decreasing clouds and nice. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear, slightly cooler to start in the morning. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to afternoon clouds. Hotter. Only a 10% to 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. High: 94. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Drier air moving in, leading to hotter temperatures in the afternoon and less humid. Low: 73. High: 98. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Nearing 100 degrees with sunny skies. Low: 71. High: 99. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and hot. Low: 71. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued hot. Humidity increasing slightly. Low: 72. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

