Monday Evening Forecast: Low rain chances and nearing 100° later this week

September 19 2021 12:00 am

THIS EVENING: Decreasing clouds and nice. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear, slightly cooler to start in the morning. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to afternoon clouds. Hotter. Only a 10% to 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. High: 94. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Drier air moving in, leading to hotter temperatures in the afternoon and less humid. Low: 73. High: 98. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Nearing 100 degrees with sunny skies. Low: 71. High: 99. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and hot. Low: 71. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued hot. Humidity increasing slightly. Low: 72. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

