TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 59. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny and mild. High: 86. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 60. High: 85. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little cooler. Low: 56. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 53. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Low: 56. High: 87. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending little warmer. Low: 59. High: 89. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 61. High: 88. Winds: SE 5 MPH.