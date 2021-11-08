Monday Evening Forecast: Milder night with clouds increasing on Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and cool. Temperatures in the 60s to the 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds, especially west of HWY 259. A milder night. Lows: upper 40s to the east, and lower 50s in the western areas.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy by the afternoon. Breezy and warm. High: 77. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds increase throughout the day. A 20% chance of rain dayside. Windy. Low: 58. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING into THURSDAY MORNING: A 40% to 60% chance of storms after 7 PM into early Thursday. Storms could be gusty and rowdy, but should remain below severe criteria. Lows by Thursday morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 40% chance of rain for the morning hours ending after 10 AM. Cooler and breezy. High: 68. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a tad cooler. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine but even cooler. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Breezy and warm. Low: 41. High: 71. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Another cold front arrives early Monday morning. Breezy and cooler with mainly sunny skies. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.