THIS EVENING: High clouds moving in, leading to a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chilly, but not as cold. Lows: middle to lower 30s. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY (MARCH 1): Passing clouds to mostly cloudy at times. Still mild. High: 69. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thin into the afternoon. Warmer. Low: 44. High: 73. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing humidity and breezy. Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 53. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 79. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Very humid. Mostly cloudy. Scattered t-storms possible in the afternoon and evening, a 30% chance. An isolated strong storm is possible. Low: 66. High: 78. Wind: South 20 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and cooler with a cold front. Low: 54. High: 60. Wind: North 15 mph.

