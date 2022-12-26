TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and very cold. Low: 23. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, and chilly. High: 48. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds late, breezy, and much warmer. Low: 37. High: 68. Winds: S 14 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain chances will be on the increase as we move toward the afternoon. Regardless of rain, temperatures will remain warm. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some light rain. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 56. High: 66. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 52. High: 67. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 52. High: 67. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 71. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.