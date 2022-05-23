THIS EVENING: Clouds building in from the west. Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Turning cloudy. A 30% to 40% chance of showers or isolated storms by morning. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Spotty showers and isolated storms during the day, overall dayside rain chance at 30% to 40%. There may be a few more storms increasing after 3 PM. Best chances are overnight. High: 80. Wind: SE 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Storms become likely after 11 PM Tuesday and especially Wednesday morning. A few storms could be severe with wind gusts and hail as the primary threats. Low: 63. Wind: SE to SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain continues, some heavy. Rain decreasing into the afternoon. Overall chance at 70%. New rain totals Tuesday – Wednesday could be between 1-3 inches. High: 72. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and nicer. Low: 59. High: 78. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and heating up, low humidity. Low: 58. High: 87. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Hotter and increasing humidity. Mostly sunny. Low: 65. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More humid and mostly sunny. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

