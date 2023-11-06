The next cold front is due Thursday with a chance of rain followed by cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 64. Wind S 10-20.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Becoming Sunny.. High 83. Wind S 15 G 25.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 66. Wind S 15 G 25.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82. Wind S 15 G 25.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 65. Wind S 5-10.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. 70% Chance of Afternoon Showers. High 75.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. 70% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Morning Showers. High 57.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 48.

SATURDAY(VETERANS’ DAY): Mostly Sunny. High 62.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 48.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 47.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64.