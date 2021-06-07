Isolated storms tonight & Tuesday, hotter days ahead

A line of strong to severe storms came through most of East Texas this afternoon and early evening. The storm complex now is moving east and northeast. Behind the front, a stray storm possible but staying mainly cloudy.

Here’s a look at the East Texas Storm Team radar.

Current Weather Alerts:

We’ll monitor the next storm chance heading into early Tuesday morning, especially for our west counties. This storm complex is developing in SE Colorado & NE New Mexico. That could bring a storm threat again.

After the storm risk on Tuesday, rain chances decrease to 10% or less and the heat will take over. However, due to the rain from the last 7 weeks, temperatures should peak in the lower 90s.

THIS EVENING: Rain and a few storms ending across the southeast areas. Isolated development in west counties. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy, with a 30% to 40% chance of storms increasing for west counties (west of HWY 259) by daybreak. Lows: upper 60s to mainly lower 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning storms possible for areas west of HWY 259, then a few storms in the afternoon (overall coverage 30% to 40%). Peeks of sun from midday to the afternoon. Highs: 80s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Otherwise, morning clouds to PM sunshine. Very humid and breezy. Low: 75. High: 89. Wind; South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer and heating up! Low: 75. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph. It will feel like the lower 90s.

FRIDAY: Clouds start for the morning, and then afternoon sunshine returns. Humid. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph. It will feel like the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Wind turns northeast, and this will change the overall pattern. A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying humid with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

