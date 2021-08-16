Monday Evening Forecast: More storms through mid-week

THIS EVENING: A few storms ending after 9 PM. Partly cloudy and humid. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mild with patchy fog. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: More scattered t-storms expected in the afternoon, a 30% chance. Hotter. High: 92. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Storms could increase, a 40% chance. A few heavy and gusty. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered storms through the afternoon, a 40% chance. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain, and trending warmer and hotter. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and muggy. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sun and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph. Heat index temperatures around or above 105°.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

