TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few storms around. Some storms may be severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: A few clouds and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.