Monday Evening Forecast: More sunshine on tap for tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and dry. Low: 44. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 68. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds to begin the day with a clearing trend as we move into the evening.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 33. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 37. High: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies with an increasing chance of showers in the morning. Rain will become less widespread moving into the evening. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 50. High: 65. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 48. High: 64. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.