Monday Evening Forecast: Near-record high temperatures & windy Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky and a light wind. Temperatures to the 60s and a few 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds by daybreak. South breeze increasing, muggy. Lows: middle 50s east to the lower 60s west. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy afternoon. Windy & very warm. Near-record highs. Highs: lower 80s.



Record Highs:

Tyler: 85 (2016)

Longview: 86 (2016)

Lufkin: 85 (1957)

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Warm and windy. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: SW 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING into THURSDAY MORNING: A 20% to 30% chance of rain with a cold front. We do not expect much rain, but behind the front temperatures fall. Morning lows by Thursday from the 40s north to lower 50s south. Wind: Southwest, turning North 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Early AM rain ending after 5 AM. Clearing clouds by mid-morning, breezy, and cooler. Highs: lower to middle 60s. Wind: NE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Low: 39. High: 66. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 46. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warmer in the afternoon before a cold front arrives in the evening and night hours. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with decreasing clouds. Low: 49. High: 65. Wind: North 10 mph.

