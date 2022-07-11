TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 78. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with intense heat. High: 104. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 103. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 99. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and quite hot. Low: 73. High: 100. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 101. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 75. High: 104. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.