TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. High: 82. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 77. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with strong to severe thunderstorms in the late part of the day. All modes of severe weather are possible at this point. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 77. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain ending in the morning and clouds clearing out in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 58. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 38. High: 65. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 43. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 52. High: 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.