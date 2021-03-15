Monday Evening Forecast: Quiet night expected, storms possible by tomorrow night

TONIGHT: Clouds should begin to increase after midnight tonight. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool as we were this morning. Low: 55. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds are expected throughout the day. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in the evening. A couple of storms could have strong winds and lightning. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 81. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Rain and storm chances will increase after midnight. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. With rain and clouds in the area temps will hold in the 70s. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 63. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Severe weather is possible (especially for our eastern counties) as the storm push off to the East. A damaging wind and hail threat exist through at least 3 pm. The severe weather threat will increase as you move into Louisiana and Mississippi. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 73. Winds: W 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 46. High: 63. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 43. High: 70. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 45. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20% Low: 57. High: 72. Winds: SE 10 MPH.