TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds. High: 79. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 59. High: 80. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 84. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some warmer temperatures. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.