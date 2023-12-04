TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 38. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 68. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler after a dry cold front moves through on Tuesday. Low: 36. High: 63. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 41. High: 68. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Rain chances will arrive Friday night. Low: 56. High: 74. Winds: S 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with storms along a front. Some of these storms could be severe depending on instability, moisture, and storm timing. There’s a lot of uncertainty with how this disturbance will evolve. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 68. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, much cooler, and breezy. Low: 39. High: 55. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 36. High: 62. Winds: S 10 MPH.