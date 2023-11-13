HIGHS ARE FORECASTED TO REMAIN IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S THROUGH THE WORK WEEK. RAIN CHANCES ARE VERY LIMITED. WE COULD SEE A SHOWER OR TWO IN DEEP EAST TEXAS ON TUESDAY.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a slim chance of shower or two in Deep East Texas. Low: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two in our SE counties. Rain chances and totals will be very isolated. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 49. High: 68. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 51. High: 70. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 54. High: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 53. High: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around late. Depending on timing, things look promising for a good rain either Sunday or Monday. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 68. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a decent rain chance. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 65. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.