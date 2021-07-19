Monday Evening Forecast: Rain chances decrease and hotter days on the way

Significant rainfall across East Texas on Monday, prompting water rescues, vehicle accidents, power outages, and flash flooding in Gregg & Smith counties. This was associated with a cold front, but there will not be any drier air moving in. Instead, lower rain chances and below normal temperatures will continue through the workweek. By the weekend, the heat ridge finally builds in and could bring some of our hottest summer temperatures into next week.

THIS EVENING: Mostly to mainly cloudy with a few showers ending. Muggy. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: North to NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to mainly cloudy with areas of patchy fog. Lows: upper 60s to around 70. Wind: North 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a mostly/partly cloudy afternoon. A 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Humid. High: 86. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More humid in the afternoon, and a few storms remain possible. Chance of rain at 30%. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% chance of rain for the afternoon. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Hotter temperatures with more sunshine. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Possible hottest temperatures of 2021. Partly cloudy. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

