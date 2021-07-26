Monday Evening Forecast: Rain chances increase as the heat continues

THIS EVENING: A few isolated showers or a storm possible north of I-20 and east of HWY 259 through 12 AM. Otherwise, skies mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures from the 90s to the 80s. Wind: SW, turning SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South to SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds build during the day, and a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: SW to South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Staying humid but not as hot. Low: 77. High: 93. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of isolated storms for the afternoon. Warm. Low: 78. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds, but more sunshine and hotter. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Still hot. Low: 78. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

