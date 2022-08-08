TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 96. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: This should be our best bet at seeing some rainfall. Scattered showers and storms will probably occur in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 77. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with another decent rain chance in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.