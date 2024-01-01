RAIN WILL START TO MOVE IN LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON GIVING US WIDESPREAD RAIN TOMORROW NIGHT. RAINFALL TOTALS SHOULD REMAIN BELOW 1″.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds late in the night. A frost is likely along with a light freeze. Low: 31. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with rain increasing from west to east a little later in the day (Tuesday afternoon/evening). Rain chances will really ramp up heading into the nighttime hours. Chance of rain: 20% (80% Night). High: 54. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Most of the rain will end prior to daybreak Wednesday. Cloud cover will decrease as we get into the afternoon. Low: 39. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 32. High: 56. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more rain and storm chances. Rainfall will keep temperatures lower. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 36. High: 49. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 40. High: 52. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 35. High: 58. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances improving again. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 45. High: 61. Low: 45. High: 61. Winds: S 20 MPH.