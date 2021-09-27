Monday Evening Forecast: Rain chances return and increasing humidity

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Warm. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing by morning. More humid. Patchy drizzle possible in southern counties. Lows: lower 70s to a few upper 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds to PM sun. A 20% to 30% chance of t-storms in the afternoon, mainly southeast of I-20 and east of HWY 69. Highs: middle 80s to near 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY LATE NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain and storms to increase from the west, but weakening in intensity for Wednesday morning. Overall rain chances at 40%. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy. Rain likely through midday, then scattered showers for the afternoon. Rain chances at 60% to 70%. Highs: lower 80s to some upper 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered t-storms in the afternoon heat. Chance of rain at 40%. Humid and warmer. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Widespread rain and storms likely, a 60% chance. This precipitation decreases to scattered showers by the late afternoon and evening. Low: 70. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of showers remaining. Low: 69. High: 83. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold front moving in, decreasing clouds. Low: 66. High: 85. Wind: becoming North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine with lower humidity. Low: 60. High: 84. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.