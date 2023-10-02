TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with another very warm day expected. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms (especially N & NW). Rain chances will increase Wednesday night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 86. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more showers and thunderstorms. Rain will likely be widespread with decent chances of 1″+ total rain amounts through Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Other than an isolated shower or two in Deep East Texas early Friday morning, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures. Low: 67. High: 78. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 57. High: 74. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 54. High: 77. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 55. High: 79. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.